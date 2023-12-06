Ram Gopal Varma says Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'threw holy templates into garbage bin' with Animal: 'You destroyed...'

Ram Gopal Varma also called Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'the first expression artiste' in the Indian film industry.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the hyperviolent crime drama Animal has hugely impressed Ram Gopal Varma. The Satya director penned a glowin review of the film in which he said that he wanted to lick the shoes of Sandeep for making the film.

The Arjun Reddy director reacted to his review and wrote, "I believe no other director had contibuted to Indian cinema more than Mr Ram Gopal Varma did. Film Animal review from my all time favorite director. Excluding couple of things written in his own style really grateful for all the love."

Varma further heaped praises on Sandeep and said he has destroyed the existing system of the Indian film industry. Reacting to his comment, Varma wrote, "Hey @imvangasandeep In contradiction to my so called contribution to the system, I think you destroyed the existing system. I say this because I still followed a traditional and conventional template in my films even though they might have been shot realistically and differently. But you just scooped up all the hitherto holy templates and threw them into the garbage bin."

Calling him the first expressionist artiste in Indian film industry, Varma further wrote, "I always believed that the future of a truly original film maker is being an expressionist. Unlike how most film makers now became communicators because they are scared of being judged by the audience. On the other hand you are neither judgemental towards the characters in your film nor towards the audience who are watching them in your film. That’s the reason I genuinely feel that you are the first expressionist artiste that the Indian film industry ever produced. A million salutes to you."

Animal is also creating havoc at the box office as it has already earned over Rs 280 crore net in India and Rs 450 crore gross worldwide within five days of its release. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor among others.



