Bobby Deol breaks silence on his limited screen time in Animal: 'I wish I had more scenes but...'

Though there was so much hype around Bobby Deol’s character in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, to audiences’ disappointment the actor has limited screen time in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

PTI

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 06:43 AM IST

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed crime drama film Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Deol, who became one of the highlights of the film soon after its teaser was released in September, essays the role of antagonist Abrar Haque in the movie.

Describing his character in Animal as a man "obsessed" with revenge, Bobby Deol says he approached the role from a non-judgemental space, completely surrendering to the thought process of his barbaric antagonist. 

Though there was so much hype around Deol’s character in Animal, to audiences’ disappointment the actor has limited screen time. It was a character with a lot of substance and he wasn’t concerned about the length of role, said the actor.

"It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to god that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there will be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing," he said.

Deol, however, believes there is potential for a spin-off on his Animal character. "People have loved the character so much that there should be a spin-off. It is so encouraging that people appreciate your work and they want to see more of you, playing that character. It feels good," he added.

