Anek Twitter review: Netizens laud Ayushmann Khurrana's film as it 'raises several questions for every Indian'

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek is receiving immense love from audience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Credit: File photo

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek, a political action thriller set in North East India, has been released and is now receiving immense love from the audience. Movie goers took to Twitter and praised the film.

Take a look:

Film director Anubhav Sinha had earlier talked about Anek and how it has a connection to the beautiful state of Nagaland. On the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor stated, “The genesis of the film began with my teacher, who used to teach me Tai-Chi, which is a little different from Yoga. He is from Nagaland; Deepak Das is his name. A lot of times, I used to ask him, 'where are you from?', 'what is your culture like? the food you eat?' among other things.”

"During those conversations, every morning when we were working out, I got the spark, which then went to the film. I did not know much about this region as Ayushmann rightly said. I did not know about the Northeast's seven states."

"I then got into it and started flipping through books as well as people. I had a lot of conversations with different people. There are not a lot of films or documentaries about the subject only articles," he adds.

The director then spoke about the difficulties he faced in the making of the film.

"I faced many difficulties making the film because I had to do academic research for this. It took me a year only to study the subject I was making the film with big books," he concludes.

 

 

