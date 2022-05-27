Anek Twitter review: Netizens laud Ayushmann Khurrana's film as it 'raises several questions for every Indian'

Credit: File photo

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek, a political action thriller set in North East India, has been released and is now receiving immense love from the audience. Movie goers took to Twitter and praised the film.

Watched press screening of #Anek last night. An extremely relevant, thought provoking story about more conflict within India's own borders this time in NorthEast India. An imp story tht loses focus due 2 below par direction, editing & writing. @ayushmannk lukd gud. #AnekReview — Poonam Joshi (@PoonamJoshi_) May 27, 2022

Saw #Anek and just speechless. What an amazing performance @ayushmannk What an amazing film @anubhavsinha This needs to be watched by every Indian. I don’t rate films but I’d rate this one as #AnekReview — Aarti Tiwari (@aartiteewari) May 26, 2022

- A solid script. Some scenes & dialogues may spark debate for being a genuine punch in the gut. @ayushmannk is BRILLIANT. Local characters add freshness. Editing & camerawork was good. Music complements realistic screenplay.



#Anek is UNSETTLING & THOUGHT PROVOKING.



Intresting Plot and inspiring performances makes it worth your time. But the screenplay plays the villain in giving that push to the film.#AnekReview

Film director Anubhav Sinha had earlier talked about Anek and how it has a connection to the beautiful state of Nagaland. On the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor stated, “The genesis of the film began with my teacher, who used to teach me Tai-Chi, which is a little different from Yoga. He is from Nagaland; Deepak Das is his name. A lot of times, I used to ask him, 'where are you from?', 'what is your culture like? the food you eat?' among other things.”

"During those conversations, every morning when we were working out, I got the spark, which then went to the film. I did not know much about this region as Ayushmann rightly said. I did not know about the Northeast's seven states."

"I then got into it and started flipping through books as well as people. I had a lot of conversations with different people. There are not a lot of films or documentaries about the subject only articles," he adds.

The director then spoke about the difficulties he faced in the making of the film.

"I faced many difficulties making the film because I had to do academic research for this. It took me a year only to study the subject I was making the film with big books," he concludes.