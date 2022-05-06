Taapsee Pannu reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek trailer gripped by Hindi language row

Taapsee Pannu, Anek trailer/File photos

Days after Ajay Devgn raised a storm by reacting to Kiccha Sudeep's statement about Hindi no longer being 'a national language', Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled a trailer of his socio-political film Anek that has somehow jumped into the ongoing debate.

A small portion of the trailer shows Ayushmann conversing with a man who belongs to Telangana. In the clip, Ayushmann asks the man why he thinks of him as North Indian. When the man says that it is probably because his Hindi is clean, Ayushmann replies, "So Hindi decides who is from the North and the South?" When the man says no, Ayushmann says, "So, it's not about Hindi, either!"

The particular scene has impressed a lot of netizens. "7 seconds of The #Anek trailer should be a daily reminder to most Twitter users," a social media user tweeted. "#Anek This part of the trailer (ok hand emoji)," another user wrote.

Actress Taapsee Pannu too seemed mighty impressed with the trailer, especially the part where it highlights the North-South divide based on one's language.

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee wrote, "“Sirf Indian kaise hota hai aadmi !!??”

What a solid punch in the gut this one sounds like !!! Zindabad @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk #anektrailer."

Anek, which is helmed by Anubhav Sinha, mainly revolves around the violence and the injustice that the people of North East India have to suffer. And Ayushmann has stepped into the shoes of an undercover cop who goes on a mission to help two opposite sides in the region to agree to a peaceful compromise.

Speaking more about Anek, Ayushmann said, "Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film."

Danny Danzongpa and Manoj Pahwa are also a part of Anek, which is set to release on May 27.