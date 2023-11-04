Ananya Panday reacts after Sara Ali Khan ‘confirms’ her dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur on KWK8: 'I'm feeling...'

Ananya Panday can't stop blushing as Sara Ali Khan 'confirms' her dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur

Karan Johar is back with another season of Koffee With Karan and recently, in a promo, he revealed the list of guests who will be appearing on the popular talk show. The promo also showed Sara Ali Khan adding fuel at Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s dating rumours.

The new promo of Koffee With Karan revealed that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt Will appear together on the show. The promo also gave a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s rapid-fire round wherein Sara hinted at Ananya and Aditya dating each other.

In the video, Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan, “What is the one thing that Panday has, and she doesn't,” to which Sara replied, “A Night Manager,” referring to Aditya Roy Kapur’s series The Night Manager. After a brief moment of silence and blushing, Ananya Panday said, “Panday chose to do some wordplay as well and responded, 'I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur.”

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first trended when Karan Johar asked the actress on his show Koffee With Karan last year: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" to which Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

The rumoured couple were recently seen enjoying a vacation together. Another video of Ananya Panday resting her head on Aditya Roy Kapur’s shoulder went viral on social media. While the duo has been tight-lipped about the same, their videos and photos together created a stir on social media.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Metro…In Dino helmed by Anurag Basu will be sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. On the other hand, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the movie titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also star in Vikramaditya Motwane's as-yet-untitled film and in an Amazon Prime Video series named Call Me Bae.

