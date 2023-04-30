Sara Ali Khan calls MCU's Rocket Raccoon 'big hamster', later shows off 'Marvel superfan' knowledge in hilarious video

Sara Ali Khan and Rocket Raccoon

Sara Ali Khan is a Marvel nerd, or is she? In a recent hilarious video, the actress joined popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani to showcase her ‘superfan’ knowledge but not without throwing people off with some lack of knowledge as well. Sara’s mistake of calling the popular Guardians of the Galaxy character Rocket Raccoon a rabbit and hamster left fans in splits.

In the run up to the release of the new Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Marvel India shared a video featuring Sara and Ashish on social media. The video features the YouTuber working out in a gym, casually walking on a treadmill wearing a t-shirt with Rocket’s face on it. Sara then joins him on the treadmill next to him and remarks ‘cute doggie’ while referring to his t-shirt. As a confused Ashish seems befuddled, Sara points at the t-shirt. Ashish’s angry rebuff to Rocket being called ‘doggie’ leads to Sara wondering what he could be, and she refers to the superhero as everything from a rabbit to small panda and big hamster.

A frustrated Ashish stops his workout to correct Sara and point out that Rocket is a raccoon and explains his feats, from how he defeated Thanos and his action is ‘out of this world’. At this, Sara replies, “Half world,” explaining that in the Marvel Comics, Rocket comes from planet half world and was born in 1976. As Ashish admits he was played, they both refer to the film’s release date May 5.

In Guardians of the Galaxy and other MCU projects, Rocket is voiced by Bradley Cooper. Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3, directed by James Gunn, stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, along with Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova. The film, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, releases in theatres on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.