Watch: Ananya Panday holds Aditya Roy Kapur’s arm, leans on his shoulder, video goes viral

Ananya Panday can be seen leaning on Aditya Roy Kapur's shoulder in the viral video.

Lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted on a dinner date last night and they looked adorable together. Their video is going viral on social media. In the clip, Ananya Panday leans on actor’s shoulder while holding his arm.

Watch viral video:

Though Aditya and Ananya have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their public appearances together have been a proof. They've been seen together returning from vacations, enjoying dinner dates, attending movie screenings, and joining gatherings of their closest friends.

In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Ananya dropped a hint by admitting that she finds Aditya attractive. When Karan Johar talked about her involvement with actor Ishaan Khatter and the dating speculations surrounding actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya responded enigmatically, stating her preference for not dwelling on the past. She said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

Meanwhile, Ananya is all set to make her OTT debut with Call Me Bae. In this upcoming series, she portrays the role of a fashion expert. Throughout her journey in the show, she confronts stereotypes, navigates through biases, and embarks on a self-discovery process. The series is helmed by director Collin D'Cunha.

Aditya was recently seen in the web series The Night Manager 2 which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor. Talking about working with Anil Kapoor, the actor said, “Anil sir and I have already done Malang so we had worked together quite a bit. That ice had already been broken. In this case, the scenes required us to be strangers. The discomfort or hesitation would have only aided the scene. He did workshops with Anil sir and people in his orbit and me and people in my orbit separately. When we were required to collide, Sreedhar preferred for us to not rehearse.”

