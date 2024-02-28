Alanna Panday announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in wholesome video with husband Ivor McCray

In the video, Alanna Panday looked beautiful in a floral dress flaunting her baby bump, while Ivor opted for a white shirt and trousers.

Actress Ananya Panday's cousin and social media sensation, Alanna Panday is expecting her first child with her husband, Ivor McCray. Alanna took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy with a video from her nature-themed maternity shoot.

In the video, Alanna looked beautiful in a floral dress flaunting her baby bump, while Ivor opted for a white shirt and trousers. Alanna also offered a peek into the sonogram. Sharing the video, she wrote, "We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you." As soon as the news was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "congratulations." One of the users wrote, "So happy." Another user commented, "awwww congratulations." Alanna and Ivor got married in a grand wedding on March 16, 2023, following Hindu rituals in Mumbai with several Bollywood stars in attendance.

Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. Ivor and Alanna dated for many years before they decided on tying the knot. Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, USA.

They also have a great number of followers on Instagram and keep making videos to keep their fans in the loop and entertained.

(With inputs from ANI)