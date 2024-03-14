This Akshay Kumar, Abhishek heroine did side roles till age 30, rejected 28 films, then became international star

Twitter
This actress rejected 28 films, did only side roles till age 30, but then became an international star

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 07:33 AM IST

Nimrat Kaur
Success comes in different forms and at different times for people. This holds especially true for the performing arts where audience’s perception shapes people’s careers. So there are actors who become stars at 20 and there are others who struggle to find that breakthrough till their 30s. This one actress resorted to doing side roles for years till she found that big break and then never looked back.

The actress who did not get lead roles till age 30

Nimrat Kaur first caught people’s attention when she appeared in Kumar Sanu’s music video Tera Mera Pyar in 2005. She followed it up with its companion song Ye Kya Hua, and made her film debut in a side role in Yahaan. But over the next few years, Nimrat was limited to bit parts and cameos in films like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. It wasn’t until 2012, when she was 30, that she got her first lead role in Peddlers. This eventually paved the way for her breakthrough film The Lunchbox, alongside Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film’s success made her a household name.

How Nimrat Kaur became an international star

Even after The Lunchbox, Nimrat’s appearances in Bollywood have been limited. But internationally, she has been one of the few Indian actors to find success. In 2014, she appeared in a supporting role in the mega hit TV show Homeland. Two years later, she found her first lead role in an international project, playing one of the main roles in Wayward Pines. In 2020, she returned to Homeland, this time as a lead. Her most recent international project was the Apple TV sci-fi show Foundation.

Nimrat Kaur’s career back home

In India, Nimrat has been selective with her work, working with big stars like Akshay Kumar (Airlift) and Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi) but taking long breaks in between films as well. As per a News 18 report, Nimrat rejected as many as 28 films in the last few years. She has also appeared in several web series, notably The Test Case and School of Lies. In 2024, she will be seen in the film Section 84.

