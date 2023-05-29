'Agar OTT tab hota...': Nimrat Kaur talks about being selective, says she struggled to showcase her talent | Exclusive

A photo of Nimrat Kaur from her Instagram

Nimrat Kaur is one of the fine artiste of Bollywood. The actress who started her filmy journey with Peddlers (2012) and gained the masses' attention with Irrfan Khan-starrer The Lunchbox (2013) has always left a significant impression in every film she starred. After movies, Nimrat owned OTT space as well, and The Test Case, Dasvi are fine examples of the claim.

The actress is ready to impress her audience again with a crime-thriller series, School of Lies. In an exclusive conversation with DNA Nimrat shares her reaction to the OTT platform. "I think it's a welcome change. I think it's fantastic that there are so many opportunities to find their spot under the sun." Kaur explains the importance of the OTT revolution with her struggle in early-2000. Nimrat adds, "When I came to this city (Mumbai), I knew that I always wanted to work in a certain kind of cinema. and certain kinds of stories. At that time, the only opportunity that I could explore was with the movies. The work happening on television was reductant at that time. At that time, I couldn't find any medium. apart from short films. I explored that and did 6-7 years of theatre and then movies."

Kaur further explains that apart from short films, theatre and movies, "I didn't know that as an artiste, where else to find my language, that I wanted to speak. So agar OTT tab hota, toh I am sure I wouldn't have been so restricted with my choices. I couldn't express it. People used to ask me 'tum yehi kyun nahi kar rahi ho,' And I was unable to express my answer. Yeh platform hi nahi tha us waqt."

Nimrat adds that today if someone wishes to become a filmmaker... if they are talented and hardworking, they will be plugged in instantly, and that is the beauty of OTT. There is a lot of work happening in abundance, and people should choose what they wish to watch." Nimrat further asserts, "Mujhe bhi kaam mil raha hai. with interesting subjects, otherwise, these stories would never see the light of day."

Nimrat shares the limitations of the big screen and says. "Bahut mathematics aa jata hai. Box office numbers, kaha ke liye banai, hai, theatre ke liye ki TV, ke liye. Butt now, I think those questions have now been put aside." Nimrat Kaur's upcoming series School of Lies will premiere at Disneyplus Hotstar on June 2.