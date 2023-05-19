Aishwarya Rai’s Valentino dress from Cannes 2023 invites criticism, Reddit says ‘why this gift wrapping paper dress?'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Valentino dress from Cannes 2023 invites criticism

Aishwarya Rai has been impressing fans over the years with her red-carpet look at Cannes. This year, the actress donned a green Valentino dress, however, the netizens were unimpressed with her day 1 look.

On Thursday, Aishwarya Rai made her appearance on the red carpet at Cannes 2023 and was seen wearing a green shimmery kaftan dress. The actress’ look at the event surfaced online like wildfire. Netizens were divided over her look on social media. Bollyblinds N gossips shared a pic of the actress from Cannes 2023 and wrote, “Aishwarya Rai look 1 at Cannes”

Some of the Reddit users praise the actress’ beauty while others were unhappy with her look and called it a ‘gift wrap dress’. One of the comments read, “She looks gorgeous, but what is this gift wrap dress.” Another wrote, “Atrocious outfit but the face card never declines.” Another Reddit user commented, “Looks like a magician's gown.” Another wrote, “Why this hara bhara kabaab look?” Another wrote, “Man, she can weigh 300 lbs and wear a Xmas gift-wrapping paper or a trash bag, and still look stunning.”

Meanwhile, other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, Vijay Varma and Diana Penty will also grace the red carpet at Cannes 2023. Other than this, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Shannon K, Mrunal Thakur, and Dolly Singh will be making their Cannes debut this year.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 which had a blockbuster run at the box office. The actress’s performance was appreciated worldwide and people couldn’t stop admiring her beauty. Abhishek Bachchan also termed her performance as ‘career best’ and heaped praise on the actress. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the movie also starred Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The movie has collected Rs 325.08 crore at the box office worldwide in 20 days.

