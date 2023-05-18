Aishwarya Rai marks her first appearance at Cannes 2023, steals limelight in shimmery green kaftan gown

A still of Aishwarya Rai marking her first appearance in Cannes 2023

Actress Aishwarya Rai has finally made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, and her fans are mesmerised by her glimpse. The actress is attending the prestigious film festival with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. On her first day, Aishwarya was spotted wearing Valentino's shimmery green kaftan gown with enormous heels.

The photos of Aishwarya got surfaced quickly on social media. In one of the photos, Aishwarya was spotted with journalist Anupama Chopra. Another photo of the actress is going viral as she smiled at the camera.

As soon as her photos got surfaced, several internet users hailed her as 'queen.' A netizen wrote, "Green is the new black." Another netizen wrote, "eternal beauty queen." On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan Part Two Indian celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Guneet Monga, Vijay Varma, and Esha Gupta among others are currently attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France. The celebs were recently seen attending the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2023.

On Thursday, FICCI took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the inaugural session of the Indian Pavillion at the Cannes Film Festival. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murgan was joined by Sara Ali Khan, Khushbu Sundar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vijay Varma, Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta, and Guneet Monga for the event. The 76th Cannes Film Festival is set to run from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 27 in Cannes at the French Riviera, France.