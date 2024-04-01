This actor gave highest-grossing film, 29 of his films never released, had 33 consecutive flops, still called superstar

For an actor, their film not releasing, not reaching the audience, is probably the biggest heartbreak. Many films get shelved each year for various reasons. Most actors face this ignominy at least once in their career and some are unfortunate enough to face this multiple times. This one actor had it the worst though. As many as 29 of his films never released. And when others did, he saw a spate of 33 consecutive flops.

The man who saw 29 shelved films and 33 consecutive flops

Mithun Chakraborty began his career with the 1976 film Mrigayaa that earned him a National Award. But despite becoming a known name and face in Bollywood and the Bengali industry, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the actor in the 80s. From 1977-92, Mithun worked in 29 films that never released for one reason or the other. These include ones that were never finished and some that did not find distributors. However, Mithun did work in several successful films in this period as well, including Disco Dancer and Bulundi. From 1998-2007, Mithun had the worst phase of his career, where he gave 33 back-to-back flops – a sequence that was broken by Guru. Yet, given his run of form in the 80s and early 90s, Mithun had already established himself as a superstar. These failures did little to tarnish that image.

When Mithun gave India’s highest-grossing film ever

In 1982, Mithun starred in the film that he is most remembered for – Disco Dancer. The film was a big hit in India, earning over Rs 6 crore. But its overseas success was unprecedented. In Soviet Union alone, it earned over Rs 90 crore. This meant its global box office haul was over Rs 100 crore, making it the highest-grossing Indian film ever at that point, breaking Sholay’s record. It held that record till Hum Aapke Hain Koun surpassed it a decade later.

