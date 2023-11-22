Headlines

Slept on footpaths on empty stomach, danced at parties for food, once decided to end his life; do you know this star?

Russia President Vladimir Putin to attend virtual G20 Summit to be hosted by PM Modi today

Meet Charul Honariya, farm labourers' daughter who faced electricity, internet issues, cracked NEET with AIR...

India to host virtual G20 summit today: Will China attend this time?

Not Amrish Puri, but this popular actor was signed for Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor had him replaced as...

Slept on footpaths on empty stomach, danced at parties for food, once decided to end his life; do you know this star?

This actor, who is also a pop-culture icon once struggled to have food. Trigger warning: The article has a mention of self-harm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

Maya Angelou once said a beautiful thing about struggle, "I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it." This undying spirit of 'don't give up' defines successful people. Today we are discussing an actor who was once mocked and ridiculed for his skin colour. He started his journey from ground zero and reached to heights of stardom. Before giving blockbusters, before becoming a pop-culture icon, and before becoming one of the most popular Indian actors in Russia, Mithun Chakraborty has faced, the most brutal, dark phase of his life.

When Mithun Da had slept on footpaths with an empty stomach

The veteran actor recalled his struggling days at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, and revealed, "I have seen days when I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be, and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days."

When Mithun Da used to dance at private parties to have food

While judging talent-hunt reality show Hunarbaaz, Mithun said that he was unsure about his future in Bollywood. To motivate a contestant, he said, "I thought no one would cast me as a hero, hence I decided to become a villain and that too, a dancing villain. I used to walk to work so that I could save money. I used to dance at big parties because I would get food to eat."

Mithun Chakraborty even thought about ending his life

In an interview with Times of India, Mithun Chakraborty said that he doesn't like to discuss his struggle as it might "demotivate aspiring artistes." Still, Mithun added that there was a time when he thought about ending his life. "Sometimes I used to think I wouldn't be able to achieve my goals, I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn't even return to Kolkata due to some reasons. But my advice is never to think of ending your life without fighting. I am a born fighter and I didn't know how to lose. And, see where I am now."

Mithun started his career with Mrinal Sen’s National Award-winning drama Mrigayaa (1976). He went to star in blockbusters such as Surakshaa, Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki.

