Mithun Chakraborty rushed to Kolkata hospital's emergency unit, details inside

Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty has been hospitalised in Kolkata's Apollo Hospital.

Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to Apollo Hospital's emergency unit in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10. The veteran actor and politician wasn't feeling well, as per reports, he felt chest pain. Further details about his health condition are still awaited.

Mithun has had a remarkable career in the film industry since 1976, earning numerous prestigious honors, including the National Award. Some of his notable films include Disco Dancer, Jung, Prem Pratigyaa, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, and Mard, among others.

Recently, Mithun Chakraborty was announced as one of the recipients of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. The actor expressed his joy and gratitude through a statement shared by his son Namashi on social media. Mithun conveyed, “Bohot khushi, bohot anand, sab kuch mila ke ek aisi feeling hai jo main bayaan nahi kar sakta. Bohot takleefo ke baad jab itna bada sammaan milta hai toh uski feeling hi kuch aur hoti hai.”

“Sab ko thank you itna pyaar aur sammaan dene ke liye. Aur main iss award ko dedicate kar raha hoon mere saare fans ko, India aur world main. Jo bhi, jinhone bhi mujhe niswarth pyaar diya hai, mere well wishers ko, sab ke liye main yeh dedicate kar raha hoon. Thank you for giving me so much love and respect,” the added.

In July 2023, Mithun Chakraborty faced another personal loss as his mother, Santirani Chakraborty, passed away in Mumbai. It was reported that she had been dealing with geriatric issues for a period of time. This came after the demise of Mithun Chakraborty’s father, Basantokumar Chakraborty, in April 2020 at the age of 95 due to kidney failure.