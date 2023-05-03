Toyota Innova Crysta gets new top-variants in India, check details

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the prices of the top two grades (ZX and VX) of the New Innova Crysta. The vehicle comes with an enhanced front fascia along with a rugged and robust appearance. The New Innova Crysta is available for bookings for Rs 50,000/-. Customers can now book at the dealer outlets as well as online on www.toyotabharat.com. The New Innova Crysta is available for bookings in four grades G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colors – Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic. The Toyota Innova Crysta ZX and VX variants will be available at starting price of Rs 25,43,000 (ex-showroom) and Rs 23,79,000 (ex-showroom) respectively.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta is quite similar to its predecessor but it gets a new and upright front chin. It gets redesigned fog lamp enclosures and more prominent front grille that offers it a dominating presence. Apart from this, almost everything in the new Toyota Innova is the same as the old one.

Under the hood, the 2023 is powered by the same 2.4-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The company is not offering automatic transmission option with the new Innova Crysta. Inside the cabin, the 2023 Innova Crysta comes with multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered driver’s seat adjustment, 8-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay among other features.