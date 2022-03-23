These hatchback cars to soon get CNG variants: Check details inside

Amid the increase in petrol and diesel price, people are looking for other options in cars such as electric vehicles (EV), CNG cars etc.

Though the EVs market is yet to thrive in India, the demand for CNG cars are high. And auto manufacturers are planning to offer CNG options on their existing models in the coming months.

The CNG variants will come in multiple CNG hatchbacks, subcompact SUVs and MPVs from automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai (Venue), Tata (Punch, Nexon) and Toyota (Innova Crysta).

If you are looking for compact CNG cars, there will be three new models which are ready to hit roads, as per the latest reports.

However, it remains to be seen how these upcoming CNG cars in India will be priced.

Maruti Baleno CNG

Maruti recently launched the Baleno 2022. And now the new Maruti Baleno CNG is ready to hit roads in the coming months.

The model will use the 1.2L Dualjet petrol engine with the factory-fitted CNG kit.

While the regular petrol model delivers a mileage of over 22kmpl, the CNG version is likely to offer a fuel efficiency of 25kmpl.

Maruti Swift CNG

Swift is one of the top-selling hatchbacks in India and it will soon come in a CNG variant.

Similar to the Dzire CNG, the Maruti Swift CNG will come with the 1.2L Dualjet K12C petrol engine with a CNG kit.

The hatchback will deliver a peak power of 70bhp and 95Nm of torque in CNG mode.

Its power (11bhp) and torque (18Nm) outputs are lesser than the regular petrol unit respectively.

Toyota Glanza CNG

According to reports, the 2022 Toyota Glanza CNG is going to launch in the coming months. Its powertrain system will include a 1.2L Dualjet petrol engine coupled to a factory-fitted CNG kit.

The CNG variant is likely to be offered on lower and mid-spec variants. It will return a fuel efficiency of 25kmpl.

Note: Official launch timeline of the upcoming CNG hatchbacks will be revealed in near future.