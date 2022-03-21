Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched: Know features, price and more

Tata Motors on Monday launched its premium hatchback Altroz DCA (dual-clutch automatic) transmission, priced between Rs 8.09 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

First launched in January 2020, the Altroz since then has only been on sale with a manual gearbox for its three engines. But now, Tata has finally introduced an automatic gearbox on the Altroz with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol. The model is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Altroz DCA comes equipped with several segment-first features, such as a wet clutch with active cooling technology, machine learning, shift by wire technology, self-healing mechanism, and auto park lock.

Tata said that with more than 1.25 lakh happy customers, Altroz has witnessed an overwhelming response and set certain benchmarks in the segment.

Price

The new Altroz price starts from Rs 8.10 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.90 lakh for the Dark Edition variant, ex-showroom (Delhi).

The ALTROZ DCA will be available in 7 variants and with 1.2L Revotron Petrol Engine.



Variants

The Altrozx DCA will be available in 7 variants and with 1.2L Revotron Petrol Engine. The 6-speed dual-clutch automatic is offered in five variants (XM+, XT, XZ, XZ(O) and XZ+) and comes with the 86PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Altroz DCT Dark Edition (available on XT and XZ+) gets the usual dark treatment, with blacked-out wheels, darkened chrome all around and all-black interior theme.

Tata Motors has also introduced a new shade of blue - Opera Blue - which will be offered across the entire Altroz range.

Features

The model comes with various features like leatherette seats, auto headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen by Harman, rear ac vents, and iRA connected car technology, among others.

Standard equipment on the top-spec Altroz includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, iRA connected car tech, a 7.0-inch part-digital instrument cluster, keyless entry with push-button start-stop, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and leatherette upholstery.

Safety

The Altroz DCT additionally gets a new safety feature called auto park lock that automatically engages the park mode even if the driver forgets to do so, when exiting the car.