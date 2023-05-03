Tata Altroz CNG to get sunroof option, to be first of it's kind

Tata Motors has commenced bookings for the Altroz CNG hatchback for a token amount of INR 21,000. The Altroz CNG was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is expected to rival the CNG versions of the Baleno and Glanza. The premium hatchback is likely to come in six variants, with three of them- XM+ (S), XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S) - featuring a sunroof.

The Altroz CNG is expected to come equipped with a number of significant features, such as a 7-inch touchscreen, a digital driver's display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, leatherette seats, rear AC vents, and a front centre armrest. Aside from six airbags, ABS with EBD, and stability control, the Altroz CNG also boasts of these amenities.

Tata Motors has smartly split the single CNG tank into two smaller tanks and placed them below the floor to create more boot space. However, this positioning eliminates the availability of a spare tire, and instead, the hatchback comes with a puncture repair kit and an air pump.

Under the hood, the Altroz CNG houses Tata's 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine that generates 86hp and 113Nm of torque when running on petrol. In CNG mode, the engine produces 77hp and 97Nm of torque, while the claimed fuel economy for the Tiago and Tigor is 26.49km/kg, which is expected to be similar to the Altroz CNG.

The Altroz CNG is priced Rs 90,000 higher than its petrol-powered variant and is expected to begin deliveries in May 2023.

