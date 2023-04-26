MG Comet EV launched at Rs 7.98 lakh, new cheapest electric car in India

MG Comet EV

MG Motor India has launched its smart electric vehicle, the MG Comet EV, announcing a new chapter in urban mobility solutions for India. The GSEV-platform-based PureEV has a minimalist yet spacious design. The Comet EV is the second EV in MG Motor India’s portfolio and comes with a range of smart features. The Smart EV – MG Comet will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 7,98,000 (ex-showroom).

The Comet EV is claimed to offer a range of around 230 km certified battery range, on a single charge. The small car is powered with a 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery with Prismatic Cells that have undergone 39 battery plus car safety tests for a longer cycle life. It is IP67-rated, making it highly resistant to water and dust. The Smart EV comes loaded with active and passive safety features such as Dual Front Airbags, ABS +EBD, Front & Rear 3 pt. Seat Belts, Rear Parking Camera and Sensor, TPMS (Indirect) and ISOFIX Child Seat.

The MG Comet EV comes with 50:50 settings on the second row of seats. The Rotary Gear Selector is a transmission operation with a futuristic rotary knob decorated with chrome rings and unique patterns. In addition, the centre console is equipped with useful features such as electric window operation buttons and a 12-Volt charging port.

MG Comet EV comes with 55+ connected car features and 100+ voice commands. It has a floating twin display widescreen with a 10.25-inch head unit and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. Moreover, the entertainment system is equipped with widgets with three fully customizable pages to give customers access to a range of entertainment, and connectivity options. Another unique feature of the MG Comet EV is the smart key. The appealing and stylish design of the key adds to the Tech-Vibe of the Comet EV.