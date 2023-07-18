Headlines

2023 Range Rover Velar bookings open in India, deliveries to begin in September

The New Range Rover Velar is available to order now with deliveries from September 2023 onwards.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

New Range Rover Velar is now available for bookings in India. The New Range Rover Velar is offered in Dynamic HSE with two powertrain options - the 2.0 l petrol engine delivering a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0 l Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 150 kW and 420 Nm torque.

The Range Rover Velar features a new front grille, alongside the introduction of new Pixel LED headlights with jewel-like effect signature daytime running lights. At the rear, the powerful overhang provides balance and highlights the Range Rover Velar’s imposing length.

The Range Rover Velar is available in two new leather colourways – Caraway and Deep Garnet. These are complemented by a curated choice of details, including new Moonlight Chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents. Two new colour options join the exterior palette: Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

New Range Rover Velar is the first to feature the next-generation Pivi Pro infotainment, which incorporates controls for all key vehicle functions within the new 28.95 cm (11.4) curved glass touchscreen. Pivi Pro supports effortless smartphone connectivity with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto while Wireless Device Charging, from a new stowage area in the centre console, provides immediate fast charging and reduces the need for wires.

Terrain Response 2 is accessible through Pivi Pro and allows the driver to adjust vehicle settings to suit the driving environment, with a choice of Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic mode. Each alters the calibration of the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system, suspension, and stability control systems for optimum traction and composure.

The New Range Rover Velar is available to order now with deliveries from September 2023 onwards.

