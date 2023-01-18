Search icon
DNA Special: Why Artificial Intelligence tech Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu

An artificial intelligence technology called Chat GPT has been tagged as an anti-Hindu AI for reportedly insulting Hindu deities and gods.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 06:03 AM IST

There are a lot of accusations about Hindu groups, where people label them as anti-secular and fanatic, and the name Hindutva is at times used as an insult. But today through artificial intelligence technology, a big conspiracy is being hatched against the Hindu religion.

If an artificial intelligence tool is being called as the technology of the future, then we cannot allow this technology to play with the sentiments of the Hindu community.

You must have heard the name Chat GPT. This is a technology working on Artificial Intelligence. In CHAT GPT, you can understand the word Chat as a normal chat, just like you talk to a friend on WhatsApp chat. GPT stands for Generative Pre-Trained Transformer. Think of it as a robot that answers all your questions.

Chat GPT is a deep machine-learning best chatbot, which means it answers your questions and also learns after every question.

Chat GPT is a technology that can end the work of search engines like Google in the future. All you have to do is ask it a question, and it will give you the exact answer. If you have to write a leave application to your boss, then it will write it too, if you want to do homework, then it will answer all the questions given in the homework. Not only this, it tries to give accurate answers to every question asked by you. That is why it is being called the technology of the future.

The controversy regarding Chat GPT erupted because when asked about the Hindu religion, it was seen giving derogatory and insulting answers. This AI is making fun of religious books like Shri Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Ramayana. Not just this, but the AI is telling jokes about Shriram, Sita, Lakshmana, and Ramayana.

Meanwhile, when asking a question regarding jokes on other religions such as Christianity and Islam, Chat GPT says that it is hurting religious sentiments. CHAT GPT is programmed in such a way that it makes fun of Hinduism but takes care of the sentiments of other religions.

This new technology has been designed by the scientists of western countries in such a way that it humiliates Hinduism, and on asking questions related to other religions, apologizes by connecting it with religious sentiments.

Many people may say that the programmers of CHAT GPT may not know about Shri Ram or Shri Krishna. It can be said that the programmers may not know that telling jokes about God to Hindus can hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. So for those who think so, we asked another question on CHAT GPT itself.

If it is seen in a simple manner, then the Chat GPT has been created to increase discrimination against Hindus through these hurtful jokes and information. Chat GPT was launched by OpenAI around 2 months ago, yet these issues with the AI have not been corrected yet.

Within a few days of its launch, the users of CHAT GPT have become more than 10 lakh. Taking advantage of CHAT GPT, many writers have written their entire books in a few hours, many artists have written comic books, done coding of the website, and even made cartoons. The way this AI works is very special.

Experts of cyber law also believe that if an AI has adopted a discriminatory attitude against any religion, be it Hindu, Muslim, or Christian, then this is not the last time, it is possible that such incidents will happen in the coming times. While the AI itself is not held accountable, action can be taken against the company which launched Chat GPT.

As of now, no action has been taken against the content being floated by Chat GPT against the Hindu religion, while it is expected that in the near future, this behavior of the AI will be corrected.

