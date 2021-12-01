DNA Special: The secret of depression is hidden in your blood

Today, we will first tell you about a very big invention, so that you will be able to get the right information about the health of your body as well as your mind.

When there is an injury in your body or you have an infection, then your doctor tells you to get X-ray and blood tests done. Then, he starts your treatment after seeing the reports, because he has received the correct information about the problem. But if someone is hurt mentally, that is, if a person is depressed, then this problem cannot be detected by any tests done in the lab, only psychologists can help such a person, but many times, they also do not know for sure what the real problem is.

But now, American scientists have discovered a blood test that can tell about depression and bipolar disorder in a person, just like through a simple blood test, many diseases and infections like diabetes, thyroid, cholesterol are detected. That is, till now the depression which we used to consider as a psychological disease, can now be treated as a physical problem.

At present, more than 800 million people in the whole world are suffering from some mental problem, whereas in India the number of such people is more than 190 million.

That is, a mental disease is no less than an epidemic, but still, it is very difficult to detect and treat it as compared to many diseases.

So far 26, crore people have caught COVID-19 infection all over the world and about 52 lakh people have died due to this. This infection came to the world only 2 years ago and in a few days, the technology that can detect coronavirus in the body in a few minutes came out. While the mention of mental diseases is also found in books written in Mesopotamia (Mesopotamia) 4 thousand years ago, and in today's date, more than 8 million people die every year, but still, for 4 thousand years, scientists have not been able to find any technology that can correctly identify depression and sadness. But now a revolutionary invention has happened in America in this direction.

The School of Medicine of the Indiana University of America has claimed that depression and bipolar disorder can be detected through a simple blood test.

The difference between depression and bipolar disorder is that in depression the mind remains low continuously, there is exhaustion, lack of energy is felt in the body and thoughts of death start coming. While Bipolar Disorder, also known as mania, the patient feels excessive energy in his body, has poor sleep, and feels that he can do any work in the world and he starts working in an aimless manner.

The blood test invented by the scientists of Indiana University can detect and differentiate between these two conditions. This test has been prepared after 15 years of research, and it has now been recognized in America, that is, doctors there can ask those patients to get this test done.

Now understand how a few drops of your blood can tell whether you have depression or not? Actually, when a person is a victim of depression or mania, his biological markers change. When a doctor checks your blood pressure, looks at your pulse, does an ECG, or asks you to take a blood test, he or she is actually checking your biological markers. Different biological markers are examined for different diseases and if these markers are above or below normal, then the doctor can tell you which disease you have.

Scientists have discovered that when a person has depression, their body's RNA, DNA, proteins and hormones are also affected, which can be detected by 12 different biological markers. Once the changes in these markers are detected, medicines can be given to people with depression. Because till now, to treat depression and mania, doctors give different medicines to the patients to see which medicine is affecting them, yet many times the patients are not able to get the right treatment for several years, but now because of the test, doctors will be able to give patients the medicines and treatment they need.

Overall, the gist of this news is that till now what we used to consider as a psychological disease can now be treated as a physical problem.

Here, we also want to say that just as you keep your body fit to avoid other diseases, you take care of your food and drink, in the same way, considering depression as a disease, you should try to avoid it.

One of the major reasons for mental diseases is that people either get lost in the worries of the future or cling to their past. No one wants to live in the present, so make a habit of living in the present so that there is no need to get tested for depression. Apart from this, the biggest reason for stress and depression is that people want to be what they are not. So accept who you are. Believe in yourself and stop comparing yourself to others.