DNA Special: How India vs Pakistan match turned into Hindu vs Muslim

You must have seen India Pakistan match on Sunday and by now, you must have heard analysis of it in the language of cricket, from team selection, pitch condition, Dubai weather and players performance, you have seen all the analysis but today, we will do a social analysis of this match. The truth is that this was a match played between two teams, in which Pakistan's team won and India's team lost. What made the people of India feel worse is that the team lost badly without fighting, that is, lost by 10 wickets.

This match ended after 40 overs but since then, a new match is being played between India and Pakistan. This is a match between the societies of both the countries, this is a match between two religions, this is a match between the leaders of both the countries.

After Pakistan's victory in yesterday's match, some people of our own country celebrated by bursting firecrackers and also raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. As a country, we should have protested against such incidents together. But in our country, exactly the opposite is happening. And there is a competition among the opposition leaders to support these people who raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The first of these is the name of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who today supported all those who celebrated Pakistan's victory.

She wrote, "Why so much anger against Kashmiris celebrating Pakistan's victory? One cannot forget how many people celebrated by distributing sweets after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was snatched from it." She that it should be taken in the right spirit like Virat Kohli, who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani team. Mehbooba Mufti should remember that there is a huge difference between congratulating and bursting crackers on Pakistan's victory. And this difference only explains who is in India's team and who is in anti-India team.

You can also understand this from the words of Pakistan's Home Minister Sheikh Rashid, in which he is saying that yesterday, the Muslims of India also wanted the victory of Pakistan's team. He also called this victory the victory of Islam. That is, this whole match has become Hindu Vs Muslim and Eid Vs Diwali.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also wrote such a bitter truth on Twitter today, which the tukde tukde gang of our country did not like. He wrote, "Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in some parts of India crackers were burst to celebrate Pakistan's victory." He wrote that on the victory of Pakistan, firecrackers can be burst in India, so what is the problem in bursting firecrackers on Diwali. He called it hypocrisy and also wrote that all this knowledge is remembered only at the time of Diwali.

The players of India who never speak openly on the issue of the country should learn from Sehwag. Although Sehwag has also said these things after retirement, but at least he spoke about it. But the unfortunate thing is that most of the players of our country never do this.

This can happen only in India, where opposition leaders do not oppose people celebrating Pakistan's victory. But if a handful of people troll a player on the basis of religion, then they take it into their hands. This is what happened today in the case of Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami. After the loss in yesterday's match, some people on social media targeted Mohammed Shami for his religion and started writing bad about him. In India of 135 crores, hardly even 135 such posts would have been written. But the trolling of Mohammed Shami became a big issue and the opposition leaders of our country started his politics on it.

We believe that religion should not be brought into the game. Any player can be criticized for poor performance. But it cannot be right in any way to base his religion for this. However, the question here is that after yesterday's defeat, the Indian team captain Virat Kohli was also criticized. People also criticized Rohit Sharma, who got out on the very first ball, said abusive words against him. Many things were also written on the social media accounts of all these players. Other players of the team were also trolled. Rohit Sharma was trending on social media last night. But no one was interested in trolling these players as there was no religious angle in it.

But Mohammed Shami's case has given an issue to a certain section of our country which suits them. Rahul Gandhi tweeted and wrote that "we are all with him. These people are full of hatred because no one gives them love, so forgive them". Apart from him, AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi also gave it a Hindu Muslim angle.