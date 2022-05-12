DNA Special: Decoding the ‘business model’ of terror funding

File Photo

There are a lot of organizations and NGOs in our country which run big shops in the name of the well-being and helping the poor and the underprivileged. The whole world begins to think of these people as the messiah. They receive great rewards. Behind all this, their dark deeds are hidden forever.

The Hurriyat Conference in Kashmir used to take donations of lakhs of rupees and send the youth supporting Kashmir to study in Pakistan's medical colleges. With the donations received from these students, the Hurriyat leaders used to fill their pockets in Kashmir and distribute the rest of the money among terrorists. In a terror funding case, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge sheet in a court there, in which this entire business model has been decoded in detail.

The Hurriyat business model

A special quota has been kept for Muslim students of Kashmir in medical colleges and universities of Pakistan. Under this, 40 MBBS seats are reserved for Kashmiri students every year and priority is given to the admission of Kashmir students in other professional courses as well. That is, the Government of Pakistan encourages Kashmiri students to come and study there under a special program. The thing is that Kashmiri students do not get this admission directly in Pakistan’s medical colleges. Rather, they have to go to the Hurriyat Conference.

Hurriyat Conference is an alliance of 26 different political parties and organisations in Kashmir who demands freedom of Kashmir. This whole system is such that if a Kashmiri student wants to go to Pakistan and study MBBS, then he has to get a recommendation letter from the Hurriyat Conference. The Hurriyat Conference gives these letters to the same students who support secession and terrorism in Kashmir.

If a student and his family agree with the views of the Hurriyat Conference, then that student can easily get the recommendation letter. However, up to Rs 10 lakh is charged from each student for this. That is, according to this, the Hurriyat Conference sends 40 Muslim students from Kashmir to Pakistan every year to study MBBS and in return, it gets Rs 4 crore annually.

Now that seats are already reserved for Kashmir students in Pakistan, the money goes directly into the pocket of the Hurriyat Conference and then with this money, terrorists are funded in Kashmir. Money is given to the stone pelters. In Kashmir, such over-ground workers are prepared, who support separatism and terrorism.

Secondly, the Hurriyat Conference also contacts Kashmiri youth who are ready to become terrorists. Such people are sent a great offer from the Hurriyat Conference. Under this offer, it is said that if a person from a family decides to become a terrorist, the Hurriyat Conference will send a member of that family to Pakistan to pursue MBBS. That is, the MBBS seat is given to the terrorist's family as an incentive. And the charge sheet filed in the court also states that the Kashmiri students who were sent to Pakistan by the Hurriyat Conference in the last few years were all from families whose members had joined the terrorist organisations and then were later killed in encounters.

It is written on the official website of the Hurriyat Conference that it is the voice of the people of Kashmir. But in reality, there is a business model at work behind this voice, under which an attempt is made to destabilise Kashmir.

Business model of NGOs

NGOs talk big things about social reform. They raise the issue of human rights and those who say that their aim is to bring about a positive change in the country. But the motive that these NGOs call change, there is actually a business model behind it.

The CBI has conducted searches at 40 places in the country including Delhi, Rajasthan, Chennai and Hyderabad. The raids have been carried out at the offices of some officers of the Union Home Ministry and NGOs.

It is alleged that these NGOs were supposed to bribe some officials of the Union Home Ministry to get FCRA licences. This bribe amount was more than Rs 2 crore. No NGO can receive foreign donations unless it has an FCRA licence. FCRA stands for Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. It is a law under which funding of NGOs from foreign countries is regulated and monitored.

The Government of India had cancelled the licenses of these NGOs some time ago because they were accused of hiding information about foreign donations. Some of these NGOs were also accused of destabilising the country and forcing people to convert.

Now, because after the action of the Government of India, they were not able to get funding from abroad. So, these NGOs approached some officials of the Union Home Ministry and tried to get this license reinstated by bribing them.

It is alleged that two crore rupees were demanded via hawala for bribing. When the complaint was received by the Government of India, this whole business model was exposed.

One of these NGOs is from the same Jamia Nagar in Delhi, which is just two kilometres away from Shaheen Bagh. The name of this NGO is Jahangirabad Education Trust and its director is a person named Shafi Mohammad. Apart from this, two NGOs each from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are also included in it. One NGO each from Manipur and Assam are also accused of being involved in this conspiracy.

