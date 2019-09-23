Amdavadis to witness Bengal village this Durga Puja festival

The Bengal Cultural Association (BCA), which organises the oldest and biggest Durga Puja celebrations in the city, is all set to introduce Amdavadis to 'Bengal village', which is the central theme of this year's celebration from October 3-8. The association is going to re-create the magic of how the biggest festival of the community is celebrated in the villages of West Bengal.

The major attraction of this year's festivities would be the idol of goddess Durga, which will be completely made up of clay. In fact, not just the idol, but all the other required decorations including the saree and other accessories will also be made up of clay, something which has never been tried in Ahmedabad.

BCA's general secretary Kanak Das Adhikary told DNA that the idea of this year's theme is to going back to the roots and adopting an eco-friendly manner to celebrate Durga Puja. He added apart from the idol, all other elements to be used in the decoration will also complement the theme.

Notably, around 10 artists from Bengal are already busy in preparing the idol for the puja. "The artists from Bengal are also going to create mud finish wall and a 28-feet high main gate made up of paddy straw," he said.

Meanwhile, BCA has shifted the venue of the festivities from AES ground to a plot near Kalibari. The new venue has been chosen as AES has refused to rent out the ground. Notably, the AES authorities had refused to permit non-vegetarian food on the ground last year, which created a lot of difficulties for the organisers.

It had also disappointed foodies, who throng the puja pandal in search of mouth watering non-vegetarian delicacies. However, with the change in venue, citizens will be able to enjoy vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food, the organisers said

ALL SET FOR THE FESTIVAL

