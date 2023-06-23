Who is Sabrina Siddiqui, White House reporter who questioned PM Modi on Indian democracy?

File photo

In a rare occurrence, PM Modi answered questions during a joint press conference on June 22 with US President Joe Biden at the White House, since he took over India in 2014. Sabrina Siddiqui, a Wall Street Journalist asked the Indian leader about the steps taken by his government to improve the rights of minorities in India and uphold free speech.

“What steps are you and your government willing to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold free speech?” asked Siddiqui, a White House reporter who questioned PM Modi on Indian democracy.

Responding to a question, PM Modi strongly defended India's record on democracy and his government's performance and human rights, saying that the basic foundation stone of his government has been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' which means together for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust.

"We are a democracy...India & America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit & we live it and it's written in our Constitution...So no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion arises. That is why, India believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas and walks ahead with it. These are our foundation principles, which are the basis of how we operate and how we live our lives in India. The benefits that are provided by the government are accessible to all whoever deserves those benefits is available to everybody," the prime minister said.

Following his election as prime minister in 2014, PM Modi has not addressed in a single press conference. He showed up for a press conference in May 2019 but did not take any questions.

Press conferences held at the White House with other world leaders have been strictly regulated, with U.S. authorities appointing reporters from the domestic and international media in advance for Biden and his guest to call upon, and a relatively small number of questions.

About Sabrina Siddiqui, White House reporter who questioned PM Modi on Indian democracy:

Sabrina Siddiqui is one of the high-profile Muslim American journalists. She is a White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal in Washington, D.C., where she covers the Biden presidency. She has also covered the White House and the 2016 presidential election while working at the Guardian before 2019. Siddiqui is a graduate of Northwestern University and lives in Washington with her husband.

(With inputs from PTI)