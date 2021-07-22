Video: Golden toilet, kitchen, halls found in cop's lavish mansion during corruption probe

Magnificent paintings have been installed on the walls and heavy curtains have been installed on the windows.

A Russian police officer has been sacked on corruption charges. Police Colonel Alexey Safonov of Russia's Stavropol region is accused of running a mafia gang along with 35 of his officers and has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribe. Russia's investigative committee has arrested Safonov in the southern region of Stavropol, along with six other people. Meanwhile, pictures of the officer's luxurious house have surfaced and gold is seen all over the house.

The toilet of Safonov's house has been lavishly decorated and the toilet seat is made of gold.

According to a DailyMail report, 45-year-old Alexey Safonov allegedly extorted from motorists and took bribes. He led a criminal gang that issued permits to grain cargo transporters in exchange for bribes. Safonov has spent a lot of money in the bathroom and it has many lavish items including baroque mirrors, double-ended bath equipment and a bathroom chandelier.

The anti-corruption investigators have released photos of Alexey Safonov's house. Safonov's luxury bedroom features gilt wallpaper, heavy curtains and a luxurious bed.

Apart from the bathroom and bedroom, there is gold artwork in the kitchen as well. The kitchen features a chandelier with marble floors and a gold-patterned wardrobe. There is a huge chandelier in the house. Besides, magnificent paintings have been installed on the walls and heavy curtains have been installed on the windows.

Alexey Safonov's house has baroque marble tiling and gold-plated work on the ceiling, stair railing and walls.

The investigators have found direct evidence of a recent bribe of 2 lakh pounds (about Rs 2.04 crore) so far and the investigation is still going on.