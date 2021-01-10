US Capitol riots: Man pictured carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern arrested

Headlines

AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh assembly polls; check here

US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna's historic journey to the US Open Men's doubles final

Sanjay Bangar expresses confidence in India's fast bowlers ahead of Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Ridhi Dogra reacts to memes on her Jawan character Kaveri Amma, recalls ‘crying’ after Shah Rukh Khan called her mom

'Thank you for being so kind': Karthi poses with John Cena before WWE Superstar Spectacle event, photo goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna's historic journey to the US Open Men's doubles final

Sanjay Bangar expresses confidence in India's fast bowlers ahead of Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

Bowlers who have scored century in ODI

Sudha Murthy quotes that teach crucial life lessons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Khalistan Extremism After Landing In India

G20 Summit: Joe Biden lands in India for 1st time after becoming President; receives grand welcome

VK Singh to welcome Biden, Ashwini Choubey to Sunak; List of Ministers who will receive G20 leaders

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Ridhi Dogra reacts to memes on her Jawan character Kaveri Amma, recalls ‘crying’ after Shah Rukh Khan called her mom

'Thank you for being so kind': Karthi poses with John Cena before WWE Superstar Spectacle event, photo goes viral

HomeWorld

World

US Capitol riots: Man pictured carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern arrested

Dozens of people have been charged following the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday, with the FBI asking public for help identifying participants.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 10, 2021, 07:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A man photographed carrying off the Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the Capitol Hill riots was arrested late Friday, while a top Democratic lawmaker on Saturday called on mobile carriers to preserve social media content related to the riots.

Dozens of people have been charged following the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday, with the FBI asking the public for help identifying participants, given the proliferation of images of the riots on the internet. Five people have died, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

On Saturday US Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat who is the incoming Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, urged mobile carriers to keep content and associated meta-data connected to the riot, which erupted as lawmakers gathered to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Warner, in letters to the companies, emphasized how the rioters took the time to document the event and posted them via social media and text messages "to celebrate their disdain for our democratic process."

The photograph of Adam Christian Johnson smiling and waving as he carried off Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern from the House of Representatives chambers had gone viral. Johnson, of Parrish, Florida, also streamed live video on Facebook of himself as he walked the halls of the Capitol, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The video has been removed from online platforms and all his pages have been taken down.

Efforts by Reuters Saturday to reach Johnson's family at his home were not successful. It was unclear if he had legal representation.

He is a stay-at-home father of five children who lives with his wife in their Parrish home, the Miami Herald reported. The newspaper also reported that on Johnson's social media pages, he boasted of being in Washington ahead of the riots.
Johnson, who has a first appearance in federal court on Monday, is being charged out of Washington.

Along with the arrest of Johnson, there were at least 13 people facing criminal charges in US District Court in connection to the riot, and at least another 40 people were facing lesser charges in the District of Columbia Superior Court, a local venue.

Many of those individuals were arraigned on Thursday and released, with an order from the judge not to return to Washington unless it is for court appearances or meetings with their attorneys.

They included Richard Barnett, the Gravette, Arkansas, man who was photographed sitting at Pelosi's desk and is also known as Bigo.

The FBI and Washington's police department are jointly investigating the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured while defending the US Capitol on Wednesday. Flags at the Capitol were lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of Sicknick.

Capitol Police have said the Washington police's homicide unit was probing the death.

"Just because you've left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol," Steven D'antuono, the FBI Washington Field Office's assistant director in charge, said on Friday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

AI imagines Sunny Deol as genius scientists Einstein, Newton, Tesla after actor's viral claim of having 160 IQ

Watch: Sanya Malhotra shares video grooving to Jawan’s Zinda Banda with fans at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy

‘G20 has been a huge success for India’, says British PM Rishi Sunak as he arrives in Delhi with wife Akshata Murty

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui asked to vacate her Dubai home for non-payment of rent: Report

IAS Ria Dabi shares glimpses from IAS Tina Dabi’s baby shower with family, pics go viral

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE