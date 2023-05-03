Kremlin drone attack: Ukraine attempted to murder Vladimir Putin? What we know so far about Russia's shocking claim

Ukraine attempted to murder Vladimir Putin? What we know so far about Russia’s shocking claim | Photo: IANS

A dramatic turn of events on Wednesday threatens escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin has accused Kyiv of attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack in at his residence Moscow overnight.

What Russia revealed about the ‘assassination attempt’ on Putin?

Calling it a ‘terrorist act’, the Kremlin said that there was a drone strike at Putin's residence in Kremlin. "We consider these actions a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt targeting the President," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter.

The drones were ‘disabled’ by the Russian military and security forces before they could strike. The Kremlin did not further elaborate on the alleged attack by Ukraine. Russia did not explain how the drones were ‘disabled’.

Debris from the drones fell on the grounds of the building which houses the Russian government but did not result in any damage. The official statement added that no casualties were reported.

A video surfaced on a local Moscow news Telegram channel which allegedly shows the drone attack. Shot from across the river from the Kremlin, it shows what appears to be smoke rising over the highly secure complex.

What has Ukraine said?

Kyiv has categorically rejected anything to do with the drone strike against the residence of President Putin. Denying Russia’s charge, Ukraine's presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak said, “We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not solve any military problems. Absolutely. And this is extremely disadvantageous from the point of view of preparing our offensive measures.”

“And most importantly, it would allow Russia to justify massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, on the civilian population, on infrastructure facilities. Why do we need this?” Podolyak said.

Does it risk escalation?

The Kremlin drone attack comes as Russia gears up to observe annual Victory Day on May 9, which will be attended by “foreign dignitaries”. Russia’s statement added that it retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit”.

Where is Putin?

Putin wasn't in the Kremlin at the time of the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti. The Russian president was working out of the Novo-Ogaryovo residence at the time. Putin is safe and his schedule has not been changed, the Kremlin said.

(Inputs from PTI)