Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

World

World

UAE welcomes India Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire observance

Last week, India and Pakistan agreed to lower the temperature at the line of control with "strict observance" of the 2003 ceasefire pact.

Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Mar 01, 2021, 12:59 PM IST

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates has welcomed India Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire observance, calling it "an important step towards achieving security, stability, and prosperity in the region."

The UAE is the first country in West Asia to welcome the last week's development and joins UN, US and EU to do so. 

Highlighting the "close historical ties" UAE has with both India and Pakistan, the foreign ministry of the country in a statement said, "it commends the efforts of the two countries to reach this achievement", emphasizing the "importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire" between the "two friendly countries in Kashmir" to the "benefit of both sides and committing to diplomatic means - through dialogue - to build bridges of confidence and establish a lasting peace that achieves the aspirations of both peoples."

Last week, in a surprise development, India and Pakistan agreed to lower the temperature at the line of control with "strict observance" of the 2003 ceasefire pact with both the militaries issuing a rare joint statement. 

While no formal dialogue has happened between India and Pakistan for years, ties have been completely frayed after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack whose responsibility was taken by a Pakistan-based terror group. After India removed special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, Pakistan had cut all people to people ties and recalled its envoy.

