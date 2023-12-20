'Tonal shift from India', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after US allegation of Pannun murder plot

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says that there has been a tonal shift from India after US warned New Delhi about the involvement of an Indian National in alleged killings of Khalistani terrorist.

There is a tonal shift in India-Canada relations, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday since the United States warned New Delhi about the involvement of an Indian national in an alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, reported Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Trudeau stated India may realise now that "they can't bluster their way through this". "I think there is a beginning of an understanding that they can't bluster their way through this and there is an openness to collaborating in a way that perhaps they were less open before," the CBC quoted the Canadian Prime Minister.

Trudeau also added, "There's an understanding that maybe, maybe just churning out attacks against Canada isn't going to make this problem go away." He also highlighted that Canada does not want to engage in a "fight with India right now over this" and stressed the importance of "standing up for people's safety and the rule of law".

"We want to be working on that trade deal. We want to advance the Indo-Pacific strategy. But it is foundational for Canada to stand up for people's rights, for people's safety, and for the rule of law. And that's what we're going to do," Trudeau said.

A 52-year-old Indian national, Nikhil Gupta was charged with involvement in an alleged murder plot on November 29, against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Gupta is an American citizen.

Read: 'Not India...we shot ourselves...,': Former PM Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan economy

India said that any such act is "contrary to government policy" and announced a high-level probe into the matter. In September, Trudeau informed the Canadian parliament that the country's agencies were investigating the involvement of Indian agents in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was a Canadian citizen.

India dismissed the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated", leading to an unprecedented diplomatic crisis between the two countries.