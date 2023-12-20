Headlines

'Tonal shift from India', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after US allegation of Pannun murder plot

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

'Shashank Singh was always on...': Punjab Kings clarify on purchase confusion during IPL auction 2024

Over 80% of professionals worry about losing their jobs as AI advances: Report

Two Tata Motors flagship SUVs receive first ever Bharat NCAP 5-star rating

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Tonal shift from India', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after US allegation of Pannun murder plot

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

'Shashank Singh was always on...': Punjab Kings clarify on purchase confusion during IPL auction 2024

India Gate to Qutub Minar: AI imagines snowfall in Delhi

6 times Bollywood films clashed with South movies ahead of Dunki vs Salaar

Ram Charan, Upasana visit Mahalaxmi temple for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee revolts against Article 370, asks for Pakistan in dowry

Showtime teaser: Emraan Hashmi is 'badshah of Bollywood' in Karan Johar's show on nepotism, power struggles

HomeWorld

World

'Tonal shift from India', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after US allegation of Pannun murder plot

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says that there has been a tonal shift from India after US warned New Delhi about the involvement of an Indian National in alleged killings of Khalistani terrorist.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There is a tonal shift in India-Canada relations, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday since the United States warned New Delhi about the involvement of an Indian national in an alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, reported Canadian broadcaster CBC. 

Trudeau stated India may realise now that "they can't bluster their way through this". "I think there is a beginning of an understanding that they can't bluster their way through this and there is an openness to collaborating in a way that perhaps they were less open before," the CBC quoted the Canadian Prime Minister.

Trudeau also added, "There's an understanding that maybe, maybe just churning out attacks against Canada isn't going to make this problem go away." He also highlighted that Canada does not want to engage in a "fight with India right now over this" and stressed the importance of "standing up for people's safety and the rule of law".

"We want to be working on that trade deal. We want to advance the Indo-Pacific strategy. But it is foundational for Canada to stand up for people's rights, for people's safety, and for the rule of law. And that's what we're going to do," Trudeau said.

A 52-year-old Indian national, Nikhil Gupta was charged with involvement in an alleged murder plot on November 29, against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Gupta is an American citizen. 

Read: 'Not India...we shot ourselves...,': Former PM Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan economy

India said that any such act is "contrary to government policy" and announced a high-level probe into the matter. In September, Trudeau informed the Canadian parliament that the country's agencies were investigating the involvement of Indian agents in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was a Canadian citizen.

India dismissed the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated", leading to an unprecedented diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Shashank Singh was always on...': Punjab Kings clarify on purchase confusion during IPL auction 2024

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila says he cheated on her, claims there are other girls involved: 'I'm done with it'

Main Atal Hoon teaser: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee vows to change Indian politics with LK Advani

KSET 2023: Karnataka State Eligibility Test registration window reopens today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE