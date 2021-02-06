This law firm is offering free divorce in Valentine’s day contest

Valentine’s day is a day to celebrate love and happiness between couples. But what if you’re an unhappy couple in an unhappy marriage? This Tennessee law firm is offering a free divorce in Valentine’s day contest.

The Powers Law Firm in Crossville, Tennessee, U.S, is offering free legal services, including court filing fees to one lucky (or unlucky?) person seeking a divorce.

“After we've endured the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns, a nation divided during election season, some people may have reached their breaking point and they need a way out so we are offering them an opportunity to move on with their lives," Timothy Sexton, a paralegal at the law firm, told CNN.

"There's a lot of people that stay married just because they can't afford it. Divorces are really expensive. Usually, the cost starts from $1,150, and not everyone has that kind of money to drop off the bat,” he further added.

Interested people should email their stories explaining why they want a divorce by February 15. There is no fee to participate in the contest although the contest is open to only residents of Tennessee. The winner will be selected on February 19.

According to Powers Law Firm, the ‘divorce must be agreed to by both parties’ and involve ‘little or no child custody issues’. The only cost that will not be covered by the law firm is a parent education class required for divorcees involving minors.

Sexton says that among the applicants is a disabled elderly couple separated for 20 years, who haven’t been able to afford a divorce due to their limited income.