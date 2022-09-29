Russia to hold signing ceremony to incorporate annexed four regions of Ukraine at Kremlin tomorrow

File Photo

On Friday, Russia is all set to hold a signing ceremony to incorporate the annexed four occupied regions of Ukraine at Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Al Jazeera quoted Peskov as saying, "Tomorrow in the Georgian Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace at 15:00 [1200 GMT] a signing ceremony will take place on the incorporation of the new territories into Russia."

He further added that Putin will make a speech at this event. The referendum by the Russian authorities on the annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine was largely seen as a "sham referendum" and has been widely criticised by various countries.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany will never accept the results of "sham" referendums on joining Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine.

According to Al Jazeera, Scholz made these remarks in conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Scholz reaffirmed Germany's stance saying that the country's support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

Meanwhile, Canada also said that they will not recognise Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories. "Canada does not and will not ever recognise the results of these sham referendums or Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Serbia, too, will not recognise the results of referendums held in four regions of Ukraine partly occupied by Russian forces, President Aleksandar Vucic has said, as per the portal.

Meanwhile, Russia's President Putin signed a decree on Thursday authorising the government to ban some Western trucks from crossing Russian territory. The ban, which applies to vehicles carrying goods, comes into force immediately and applies to countries with similar restrictions against Russia due to their invasion of Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera.

Looking at the escalation on the Russian side in Ukraine, European Commission on Wednesday proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia which includes a "new listing of individuals and entities as well as new trade bans on Russian products depriving the country's economy of 7 billion euros in revenues."