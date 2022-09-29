Search icon
Boat carrying around 100 people capsizes in Assam’s Dhubri, rescue operations underway

Officials have said that the Bhashani-bound boat hit the post of a bridge at Adabari, around 3 km from Dhubri town, and capsized.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@ANI

A government official and school students were among several people missing after a boat carrying over 100 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday. Locals claimed that around 100 passengers were travelling on the boat and 10 motorcycles were loaded onto it.

Officials have said that the Bhashani-bound boat hit the post of a bridge at Adabari, around 3 km from Dhubri town, and capsized, adding that 15 people have been rescued so far.

Several school children were on board and none have been rescued so far, he said.

Dhubri Circle Officer Sanju Das, along with a land record official and an office staff were also travelling on the boat to survey an erosion-hit area. Das remains missing, while the two others managed to swim to safety.

Locals launched a rescue operation with country boats. Divers from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed, another official at Guwahati said.

(The story will be updated as more information comes to light)

DNA Originals
More

