Pakistan: Suicide bomb attack rocks Islamabad, one policeman killed, several injured

A bomb explosion killed one cop and injured three others in Pakistan capital Islamabad on Friday. The suicide bomb attack took place in Islamabad’s I-10 area, police said.

The explosion occurred after police had stopped a “suspicious” cab for checking, Pakistan media outlet Geo News reported citing police officials. The blast site has been cordoned off by the police.

Several policemen were left injured in the explosion. One cop was martyred. The injured ones were rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. As per Pakistan police, the vehicle had contained explosive material.

This is a developing story. More details will be updated.