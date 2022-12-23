Search icon
J-K: Police, security forces arrest five terrorist associates of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces have arrested five terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in the forest area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, Police said.

"On a specific input, Police along with Army (17JAK Rifles) launched a joint search operation in the forest area of Dardsun village, Kralpora. During the search operation, three terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested," Police added.

They have been identified as Abdul Rouf Malik, and Altaf Ahmad Payer, both residents of Dardsun, Kralpora, and Reyaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Kralpora.

Incriminating materials, arms, ammunition, and explosive material, including one AK-56, two AK-Mag, 119 AK-rounds, one pistol, one pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, six hand grenades, one IED, two detonators, two bundles of wire, one water tankey measuring 100 litre and cash amount of Rs 64,000 were recovered from the possession of the three arrested terrorist associates.

"During preliminary questioning, they disclosed the identity of two more accomplices identified as Ab Majeed Malik, son of Ghulam Mohd Malik and resident of Gogoo village, Budgam, and Sahil Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid Bhat and resident of Aloosa village, Bandipora, who were subsequently arrested," Police said.

