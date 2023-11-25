Headlines

'Incredibly enriching experience': PM Modi takes sortie on Tejas fighter aircraft in Bengaluru; see photos

Massive fire in Karachi shopping mall, 9 killed, several feared trapped

UP man arrested for attacking bus conductor with cleaver for 'insulting Prophet'

Viral video: Fearless woman turns heads on Instagram by playfully handling massive python

This actor has worked with Akshay Kumar, Anurag Kashyap, struggled to buy a bus ticket, became a watchman after...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UP man arrested for attacking bus conductor with cleaver for 'insulting Prophet'

Viral video: Fearless woman turns heads on Instagram by playfully handling massive python

This actor has worked with Akshay Kumar, Anurag Kashyap, struggled to buy a bus ticket, became a watchman after...

8 foods that shouldn't be eaten with fish

Most-watched Indian movie trailers in first 24 hours

Indian cricketers who got out for a diamond duck 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Did Ranbir Kapoor accidentally spill the beans on Animal sequel on Unstoppable? Fans say Rashmika's reaction is 'proof'

This actor has worked with Akshay Kumar, Anurag Kashyap, struggled to buy a bus ticket, became a watchman after...

This surgeon made acting debut at 42, did over 250 films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, he died...

HomeWorld

World

Massive fire in Karachi shopping mall, 9 killed, several feared trapped

The blaze began early in the morning at the multi-storey RJ shopping mall in Karachi in Pakistan. The fire brigade had rescued around 50 people but more remained inside the building.

article-main
Latest News

reuters

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A fire tore through a shopping mall in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, killing at least nine people, officials and local media said on Saturday.

Local broadcaster Geo News said the blaze started early in the morning at the multi-storey RJ shopping mall in Pakistan's most populous city, and that the fire brigade had rescued around 50 people but more remained inside the building.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui confirmed in a post on social media platform X that at least nine bodies had been transferred to local hospitals after the fire."Search process continues," he added.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear. Geo reported several people injured in the fire were also being treated in hospital.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to...

All you need to know about the IPL 2024 trade: Rules, deadlines and player changes

Experience restful sleep with premium wedge pillows on Amazon

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023: A look at key constituencies, contestants

Transform your space with beautiful artificial plants on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE