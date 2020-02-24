Next meme in making? This cat's reaction on seeing mirror leaves netizens in splits

Who doesn't love cute cat & dog videos? They always bring ear-to-ear smiles on our faces.

If you are feeling gloomy and need some cuteness therapy, here's some help.

A cat, named Roscoe, has taken the internet by storm. Reason? The reaction he gave when looked at its own reflection in a magnifying mirror.

A user @justbeingroscoe shared the delightful photo of Roscoe’s reflection in the mirror on her Instagram handle with the caption: “I swear my cat is a living meme.”

In the shared post, one can see that Roscoe was hanging out in the sink and looking at himself in the mirror.

As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “He looks DELISH! A couple of hours in and soak would be perfection! Yum!”

Another wrote, “Cute picture! But, since things are reflected at the same angle the image arrives from, and the fact that the camera is above the level of the mirror, the only thing this cat was seeing in the small mirror was the camera itself.”

A post read, “I look similar when I look in a mirror.”

“This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film study class” a user remarked.