Meet Asser Malik, the husband of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai

Taking everyone by surprise, the 24-year old Nobel Peace Prize-winning Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai announced on Instagram that she has tied the knot with her partner Asser Malik whom she has been dating for a long time. She even shared a couple of pictures from her Nikkah ceremony which took place at her Birmingham home amid family members.

It is for the first time that she has introduced her husband to the world and people are generally curious to know who Asser Malik is. Malala Yousafzai had often in interviews said that she did not believe in the institution of marriage but her thinking changed after meeting the man of her life. The pictures tell the story as to how much the young couple are in love with each other.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

@malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Who is Asser Malik?

While Malala is well-known as an activist, her now-husband Asser Malik is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Asser Malik joined the organisation in May 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile and his Instagram account has many photos from various cricketing events.

Prior to taking on a job with PCB, Asser Malik had a high-ranking role in an amateur league that revitalized Pakistani interest in the bat-and-ball sport.

Asser was a managing director of a player-management agency and franchise owner in the amateur league Last Man Stand, according to ESPN cricinfo.

He has worked with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans as an operational manager and also ran a player management agency.

Asser Malik received his bachelor's degree in economics and political science in 2012 (2008-2012) from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

He has also been associated with theatres as he also noted that he was the President of Dramaline, an organisation that did theater productions.

Though it is not clear since when Asser Malik and Malala Yousafzai know each other but the pair have at least known each other since June 2019.

He had shared a group selfie on Instagram of him cheering for Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, UK and Malala was with him then.

Who is Malala Yousafzai?

Malala Yousafzai, now 24, gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban's efforts to stop girls from attending school.

When Malala Yousafzai was 15 years old she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban and flown to the England to receive treatment.

Since then she has been living in the UK. In 2014, Malala won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, becoming the youngest Nobel laureate.

In 2020, Malala Yousafzai graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.