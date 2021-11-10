Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai marries Asser Malik in small ceremony, shares pics

Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai got married in a small nikkah ceremony in the UK on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The women’s education activist shared the news on Twitter along with photographs of the small ceremony in Birmingham.

Breaking the news to her followers, Yousafzai wrote in her tweet, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

In the photographs, Malala Yousafzai can be seen alongside her partner Asser Malik and her parents Ziauddin and Toor Pekai Yousafzai. Malala is dressed in a pink-coloured traditional outfit with gold golden embroidery. The pics of the ceremony were captured by Malin Fezehai, a photographer and visual journalist who is a friend of Malala’s

Congratulations and blessings soon poured in for newlywed Malala and her husband from well-known personality’s including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, filmmaker and Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith.