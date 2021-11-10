Inside PHOTOS of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's wedding with Asser Malik

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai shared the news of her wedding on Twitter along with photographs of the small ceremony in Birmingham.
Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai got married in an intimate nikah ceremony in the UK on Tuesday (November 9). The Pakistani activist shared the news of her wedding on Twitter along with photographs of the small ceremony in Birmingham. Let's take a look at some inside photos of Malala's marriage ceremony.
1. What Malala said about her wedding?
Breaking the news to her followers, Malala tweeted, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
2. Who is Malala's husband?
Malala's husband Asser Malik is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Asser Malik joined the organisation in May 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile and his Instagram account has many photos from various cricketing events.
3. Who is Malala Yousafzai?
The 24-year-old Malala Yousafzai is known for her activism against the Taliban's efforts to stop girls from attending school. When Malala was 15-year-old she was shot in the head by terrorists. Malala was later flown to England for treatment.
4. Malala Yousafzai's parents
In the pic, Malala Yousafzai can be seen alongside her husband Asser Malik and her parents Ziauddin and Toor Pekai Yousafzai. Malala is dressed in a pink-coloured traditional outfit with gold golden embroidery.