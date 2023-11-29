Lifting of COVID-19 lockdown led to pneumonia outbreak in China? Here's what experts say

The outbreak is also being linked to the onset of the first complete cold season following the relaxation of strict COVID-19 restrictions by the Chinese government in December 2022.

China is grappling with an outbreak of influenza-like illness likened to a kind of pneumonia largely affecting children, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to seek additional information from Chinese authorities. Hospitals in China are reportedly overwhelmed with sick children displaying symptoms of respiratory diseases.

The epicenters of the outbreak are the provinces of Beijing and Liaoning, where the situation has led some schools to suspend classes.

The WHO has expressed concern over the outbreak and has requested more details from China about the respiratory illnesses spreading in the northern part of the country.

Chinese officials from the National Health Commission reported an increase in respiratory illnesses across the nation, particularly among children. As of now, there have been no reported fatalities, but the situation has raised alarm due to the severity of symptoms observed in affected children, including fever and the development of lung nodules.

The outbreak is also being linked to the onset of the first complete cold season following the relaxation of strict COVID-19 restrictions by the Chinese government in December 2022.

According to reports, Chinese authorities, cited by the WHO on November 22, attribute the surge in illnesses to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens, including influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia (a common bacterial infection affecting younger children), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

The WHO is closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with Chinese health authorities to gather more information and assess the potential risks associated with the outbreak.