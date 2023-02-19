Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Karachi terror attack: Pakistan police form 5-member committee to probe

Four individuals were killed and 19 wounded in the hours-long battle between terrorists and law enforcement at the Karachi Police Headquarters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Karachi terror attack: Pakistan police form 5-member committee to probe
Photo: ANI

Pakistani police formed a five-member committee to investigate the Karachi police chief's office attack and will also supervise the case`s progress, Dawn reported. 

As per the order issued from the office of the Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, the committee will include the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Larik as its chairman while the other members included Karachi South Zone DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch, Crime Investigation Agency DIGP Muhammad Karim Khan, Karachi CTD Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz and Karachi CTD Investigation Incharge Raja Umer Khitab. 

The order also said that the Chairman could opt out of any other member required for conducting the investigation, reported Dawn. The Karachi Police office was attacked on Friday and began at 7:10 pm, while police and Rangers personnel cleared the five-story building in phases, finally sweeping the entire office by around 10:46 pm. 

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday paid a visit to the victims of the terrorist attack on the Karachi police chief`s office a day earlier and said that "mutual trust, will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders" are necessary to overcome the challenge imposed by terrorism. 

The hours-long combat between terrorists and law-enforcement agencies -- comprising Pak Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh & Sindh Police -- on Friday at the Karachi Police Office located at Sharea Faisal left four people killed and 19 injured, as per the report in Dawn. In contrast, all three terrorists belonging to the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were killed. 

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was in Karachi today, where he and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were briefed about the attack at the Corps Headquarters. 

They also visited the site of the attack as well as the injured at the hospital. "Terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, rather only misguided conception forced through coercion or inducement," the army chief was quoted as saying by the military`s media wing.

Also, READ: Who is Jimmy Carter, oldest living ex-US President receiving hospice care at 98

"Contrary to political and other distractions being faced by the public, the security forces remain singularly focused on counter-terrorism and intelligence-based operations (IBOs) which are being conducted all over the country with pronounced success." 

"No nation can overcome such challenges with kinetic actions only. Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations. Together we shall prevail upon this menace for a shared prosperous future" Dawn quoted COAS as saying.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Mahashivratri 2023: Lip-smacking foods you can have while observing vrat
IAS Athar Aamir Khan, Mehreen Qazi kiss photo goes viral: 'My happiness, my peace'
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MCD mayor poll to be held on February 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.