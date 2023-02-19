Who is Jimmy Carter, oldest living ex-US President receiving hospice care at 98

Jimmy Carter born on October 1st, 1924, is a former American politician who presided over the country as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981. Currently, carter is getting hospice care at home, where he will spend his "remaining time," his nonprofit foundation said Saturday.

Carter was raised in the hamlet, where he also worked as a peanut farmer until rising to the position of governor and eventually declared himself the Democratic candidate for president.

Living in Plains, Georgia, with his wife Rosalynn, former president Jimmy Carter is the oldest living Nobel laureate.

Carter Centre issued a statement on Twitter and said, "After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."

In order to carry out his vision of global diplomacy, Jimmy established the Carter Center in 1982. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his relentless work to advance social and economic fairness.

Carter has undergone a variety of hospital procedures recently, including when he declared in August 2015 that he had brain cancer and was getting radiation therapy—a condition he reportedly overcame against all odds.

Carter put a great emphasis on social justice and human rights during his presidency. During his first two years, he was successful in brokering the Camp David Accords, a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel.

The most major setback to his government, however, was the abduction of 52 American hostages in 1980 and the tragic attempt to free them.

He was only able to hold office for one term after losing to Republican rival Ronald Reagan in the November elections. Reagan was elected on a wave of fervent social conservatism.