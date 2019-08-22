Kabul wedding blast toll rises to 81

The death toll in Kabul terror attack, which targetted a wedding ceremony, rose to 81, Wahid Mayar, a spokesman for the Afghanistan Public Health Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The casualties have risen and reached 81. The figures are accurate. Some of [those injured] which were not in good health condition lost their lives in the hospitals," Mayar said.

An explosion rocked the west of Kabul on August 17 when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a wedding reception.

The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. President Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban "cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide a platform for terrorists."

The countries around the world, including India, condemned the horrific attack.

Denouncing the terror strike, New Delhi said, "India strongly condemns the horrific bombing in Kabul yesterday at a wedding hall in which innocent civilians lost their lives. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack and wish early recovery to the injured."