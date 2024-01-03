Iran: Over 100 killed in twin blasts near grave of country's top general Qassem Soleimani

Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Weight loss: 6 benefits of honey lemon water on an empty stomach

Inside photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Youngest captains to win IPL trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals release date of Prabhas-starrer's sequel: 'Part 2 will be like Game of Thrones'

Actress Smriti Kalra shares what prompted her to take solo trip across Northeast: 'I feel empowered'

HomeWorld

World

Iran: Over 100 killed in twin blasts near grave of country's top general Qassem Soleimani

Over 70 killed and more than 100 are injured in twin blasts caused by terrorist group on Wednesday near Irain's top general's grave.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 10:33 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over 100 people were killed on Wednesday and several others were injured in the Iranian city of Kerman after two explosions near the grave of top commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a 2020 U.S. drone attack, said Iranian officials. 

People were gathered at the cemetery to commemorate the dead anniversary of Soleimani. "The blasts were caused by terrorist attacks," state media quoted a local official in the Kerman province as saying. Babak Yektaparast, a spokesperson for Iran's emergency services, was reported later as saying 73 people had been killed and 170 injured. But the fatatily numbers have raised since then. Now, it is being reported that over 100 people have lost their lives to due to the two explosions. 

The semi-official Nournews had said earlier that "several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery". State TV showed Red Crescent rescuers attending to wounded people at the ceremony, where hundreds of Iranians had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's death. Some Iranian news agencies said the number of wounded people was much higher.

"Our rapid response teams are evacuating the injured... But there are waves of crowds blocking roads," Reza Fallah, head of the Kerman province Red Crescent told state TV.

Read: Who was Hamas leader Saleh al-Aruri killed in Israeli strike? How his death will affect Israel-Hamas war?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett see change in net worth; know who gained most

Dunki vs Salaar: Rajkumar Hirani admits box office clash affects both films' earnings, calls it inescapable | Exclusive

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa register their lowest Test score against India after being bowled out for 55 runs

COVID-19: India reports 573 new cases, 2 deaths; 312 JN.1 cases so far

Telegram announces colourful calls, largest bot update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE