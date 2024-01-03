Who was Hamas leader Saleh al-Aruri killed in Israeli strike? How his death will affect Israel-Hamas war?

At 57, Al-Aruri held a pivotal role, leading Hamas both politically and militarily. He played a crucial role in establishing the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the group.

Saleh al-Aruri, one of the most prominent leaders of the Hamas militant group, was killed on Tuesday night in a drone strike in Beirut’s Dahiyeh. At 57, Al-Aruri held a pivotal role, leading Hamas both politically and militarily. He played a crucial role in establishing the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the group.

Who was Saleh al-Aruri?

Al-Aruri's life was marked by conflict and controversy. He was designated as a global terrorist by the US, and they issued a $5 million reward over his head for information that could lead to his arrest.

He was living in exile in Lebanon, and had also spent 15 years in an Israeli jail. Notably, he played a significant role as a negotiator in the 2011 deal that secured the release of over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Al-Aruri had been on Israel’s hit-list for a long time. He had strong ties with Iran and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

In 2014, he announced that Hamas was behind the killing of three Israeli teenagers from a West Bank settlement.

Israel and the US had accused him of training Hamas militants and funding the October 7 attacks, in which over 1,100 lives have been lost and also led the militant group taking at least 250 people as hostage.

The retaliation from Israel included a siege on the Gaza Strip, resulting in a tragic toll of over 22,000 lives, with a majority being women and children.

Will his death escalate Israel-Hamas war?

Al-Aruri's death raises concerns about potential repercussions from Hezbollah, as the group blamed Israel for dragging Lebanon into the war, and accused them of killing Al-Aruri on Lebanese soil.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister called it a new war crime aimed at involving the nation in the conflict.

International leaders, including French President Macron, have also called to avoid further escalation.