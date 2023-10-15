Hamas militants blocking evacuation of civilians as Israel prepares to launch deadly land-water-air attack

After killing two of the most senior Hamas militants in airstrikes, Israeli forces is planning to launch a multi-faceted attack in Gaza to end the terror group.

Israel is all set to retaliate to the 7/10 terror attacks led by Hamas by launching a multi-faceted, land-water-air attack in Gaza to overtake end the siege of the militants in the area. This comes shortly after two senior Hamas commanders were killed in airstrikes.

An Israeli army official was quoted saying that the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) is prepared to attack Gaza by land air and water soon, targeting Hamas military bases. Israel had previously issued a warning to all Gaza citizens, urging them to evacuate the border area in the next few days.

Further, the IDF on Sunday alleged that the terror group Hamas is blocking the evacuation of civilians in the Gaza Strip ahead of the possible ground offensive by Israel after the deadly attacks on October 7, leading to an increased number of civilian casualties.

An IDF spokesperson said, “Hamas has issued warnings to their civilians not to evacuate and when people did not listen, they have actually stopped the civilians, and the convoy of civilians who were trying to flee from the situation and listening to our warnings, knowing that they are much better of the south of Gaza than staying in the northern part.”

Israeli tanks and munitions have already flanked the Gaza border and are ready to launch a full offense attack on Hamas military bases, and it is expected that the casualties from these attacks can cross over 5000, according to experts.

IDF had previously said in a statement that their attacks are focused against Hamas militants and their duty is to protect the people Israel, clarifying that they are “not at war against the people of Gaza”, urging them to evacuate the northern area.

Around 120 Israelis are being held captive by Hamas in Gaza, and over 3000 people have been killed on both sides amid the most recent conflict between Israel and Palestine.

(With ANI inputs)

