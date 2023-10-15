Israel-Palestine conflict: When will the war end? Know possible outcomes for Hamas, Gaza residents

As Israeli forces are retaliating after the Hamas terror attack, there are several possible outcomes which can occur for the terror group and the residents of Gaza.

After terror group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone on record to vow the death of every Hamas operative, with the defence forces of the country launching constant air strikes in the Gaza Strip.

While the war seems to be between Hamas and Israel, the residents of Gaza have become the real victims after constant attacks from both sides. Over 2,500 people have died in both Israel and Palestine, with lakhs left displaced in the Gaza Strip.

Experts believe that Israel will continue to launch air strikes and missiles into Palestine for the next few days, here is all you need to know about when the war is likely to end and the possible outcomes of the conflict after its end.

Possible outcomes of Israel-Hamas war

It is expected that after the air strikes, Israel will launch a ground invasion of Gaza, showing no mercy to Hamas militants and seizing control of the area from Palestine. It is expected that there will be no return to the status quo if IDF infiltrates Gaza on the ground.

However, the human casualties in such a case will skyrocket, leading to nearly one lakh people dead if Israeli forces decide to battle Hamas on the ground in Gaza. It is expected that taking back control from Hamas could make the war last several weeks.

Another outcome of the war can be that the allies of Palestine – Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Egypt – will get intensively involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, leading to a massive disruption of geopolitical peace. The US has already sent a big shipment of weapons to Israel, and if matters get worse, Russia might have to step in to back Palestine, leading to a World War 3 situation.

Peace as an outcome of the current conflict seems to be a distant prospect with the likelihood of a cease-fire diminishing every day. Experts believe that Israel currently has an upper hand and will not back down to broker peace anytime soon, preparing for the seizure of Gaza.

